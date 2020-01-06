Lifestyle

The body bonanza! Eight snaps of bootys, legs and abs #Curvegoals

06 January 2020 - 09:34 By Jessica Levitt
It's a booty bonanza and we're here for it.
Image: Instagram/Boity

The festive period allows us to eat our way through December and lets those who have worked hard on their bodies flaunt their results.

And this festive was no different. From Boity to Nadia Nakai and Ann Malinga, we've got curve goals for days.

Here are eight snaps of your faves.

Boity

View this post on Instagram

Out of office... ☺️

A post shared by Boitumelo Thulo (@boity) on

Nadia Nakai

View this post on Instagram

2020 VISION! 💫

A post shared by BRAGGA (@nadianakai) on

Ann Malinga

Ann Malinga flaunts her curves.
Image: Instagram/Ann Malinga

Minnie Dlamini

Unathi

Siv

View this post on Instagram

I love my job!

A post shared by Siv Ngesi (@sivngesi) on

Janez

Itu Khune

View this post on Instagram

Brothers 🙌🏼

A post shared by itukhune32🇿🇦 (@itukhune32) on

