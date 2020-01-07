Lifestyle

Myles the pig escapes slaughter to live his best life eating mushroom pizza

07 January 2020 - 07:33 By Jessica Levitt
Myles loves mushroom pizza.
Image: Facebook/Delaware Valley Humane Society

A pig meant for slaughter escaped auction and was on the run for five days in Unadilla, New York.

Eventually, the animal was caught and the Delaware Valley Humane Society paid $10 (about R140) for him and took him to its shelter.

Named Myles, the pig now enjoys mushroom pizza, crackers and anything carbs, reported local radio station WBNG.

HuffPost reported that Myles loves to go for walks and welfare workers say he is “sassy” and throws a fit when he doesn't get what he wants.

Christmas breakfast served with love ! (Parfaits for later!) Lakers here it for Kara & Erik for volunteering to work Christmas Day !!!!

Posted by Delaware Valley Humane Society on Wednesday, December 25, 2019

Myles has now found a home on a small farm, where he'll be able to roam freely.

