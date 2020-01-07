Planning your next break already? 2020 has got you: Here are this year's public holidays

The festive season has officially ended and it's back to reality for most. Whether that reality is your demanding job, school or you're a house exec, everyone needs a break. Thanks to the SA public holidays' calendar, you don't have to wait until December.

The first public holiday of the year, New Year's Day, has come and gone, and Human Rights Day is on a Saturday, but don't despair – the SA Public Holidays Act determines that holidays falling on a Sunday be extended to Monday.

Below are the upcoming SA public holidays for 2020: