Planning your next break already? 2020 has got you: Here are this year's public holidays
07 January 2020 - 07:13
The festive season has officially ended and it's back to reality for most. Whether that reality is your demanding job, school or you're a house exec, everyone needs a break. Thanks to the SA public holidays' calendar, you don't have to wait until December.
The first public holiday of the year, New Year's Day, has come and gone, and Human Rights Day is on a Saturday, but don't despair – the SA Public Holidays Act determines that holidays falling on a Sunday be extended to Monday.
Below are the upcoming SA public holidays for 2020:
- March 21- Human Right's Day
- April 10 – Good Friday
- April 13 – Family Day
- April 27 – Freedom Day
- May 1 – Worker's Day
- June 16 – Youth Day
- August 9 – National Women's Day
- August 10 – National Women's Day public holiday
- September 24 – Heritage Day
- December 16 – Day of Reconciliation
- December 25 – Christmas Day
- December 26 – Day of Goodwill