Ditch the meat and join the Veganuary challenge

08 January 2020 - 06:47 By Jessica Levitt
Vegan food for the win.
Image: Dean Mitchell/Istock.com

The start of a new year usually comes with an assortment of commitments to health and wellness. This year, one particular lifestyle change that has received increased attention is Veganuary — going vegan for the month of January.

But what does that mean exactly? Well, being vegan means removing all animal products from your diet. Veganuary is based on the idea that people choose “compassion” in their eating habits by removing all animal products.

There is an official Veganuary movement, which began in 2014. According to its website, Veganuary encourages people to take a pledge for the month, promising to be mindful with food choices.

The website also offers recipes, advice and expert commentary on concerns about removing animal products from a daily diet.

Though January is already in full swing, that doesn't mean you can't join now.

You can check out Veganuary for all the details and follow #Veganuary to learn about other people's journeys.

