Ditch the meat and join the Veganuary challenge

There is an official Veganuary movement, which began in 2014. According to its website, Veganuary encourages people to take a pledge for the month, promising to be mindful with food choices.

The website also offers recipes, advice and expert commentary on concerns about removing animal products from a daily diet.

Though January is already in full swing, that doesn't mean you can't join now.

You can check out Veganuary for all the details and follow #Veganuary to learn about other people's journeys.