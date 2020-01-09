Lifestyle

Harry and Meghan's move to distance themselves as royals sparks mixed reactions

09 January 2020 - 09:09 By Jessica Levitt
The couple will step back as senior members of the royal family.
It's the move everyone has been waiting for and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started 2020 with an announcement confirming they'll be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, sparking mixed reactions from followers.

On their Instagram page the couple said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They said they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

The move has received widespread reaction from followers of the royal family. Some have applauded the couple, while others have blamed Meghan for a “family rift”.

