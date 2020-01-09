Harry and Meghan's move to distance themselves as royals sparks mixed reactions

It's the move everyone has been waiting for and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started 2020 with an announcement confirming they'll be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, sparking mixed reactions from followers.

On their Instagram page the couple said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They said they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.