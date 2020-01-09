Harry and Meghan's move to distance themselves as royals sparks mixed reactions
It's the move everyone has been waiting for and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have started 2020 with an announcement confirming they'll be stepping back as senior members of the royal family, sparking mixed reactions from followers.
On their Instagram page the couple said: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”
They said they would be dividing their time between the UK and North America.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
In a statement Buckingham Palace said: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”
The move has received widespread reaction from followers of the royal family. Some have applauded the couple, while others have blamed Meghan for a “family rift”.
Well done for being an example Meghan. Women EVERYWHERE should ditch everything & everyone they deem toxic and soul-destroying. It's called self-mastery; you miserable, arrogant, bitter, piece of manure! https://t.co/KhFDUXvbVU— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) January 8, 2020
Pretty wild how there’s more scandal about Prince Harry and Meghan stepping back from royal duties in an attempt to create some kind of life in which incessant press harassment doesn’t dominate, than say, Prince Andrew stepping back from royal duties BECAUSE HE IS A SEX OFFENDER— Jess McGuire (@jessmcguire) January 9, 2020
Media: If Meghan and Harry don’t like the attention they should take a back seat.— Matt Haig (@matthaig1) January 9, 2020
Meghan and Harry: *take a back seat*
Media: How dare they take a back seat!
Meghan gave up her entire life in LA and Canada to be with Harry.— TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@Khaleesi_Hodan) January 9, 2020
Harry gave up being a senior royal for Meghan.
So, let’s not act like Harry is the only one who gave up something in their relationship. They both did things that will make them happy together. pic.twitter.com/OXP94NXElN
So the Royal family have broadcast their unhappiness about Harry and Meghan....but not their dismay at the behaviour of Prince Andrew.— The Ghost of Tom Paine (@EnPrimeurLefty) January 8, 2020
🙄 #HarryandMeghan
Takes quite a special sense of narcissistic self-indulgence to treat the 93 year-old Queen, with a husband in failing health, the way Harry and Meghan have today.— Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) January 8, 2020
No pressure, Meghan and Harry, but if you do choose to move to Canada, free coffee for life. Think about it.— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) January 9, 2020
Re Harry & Meghan: am I the only person torn between 1) I couldn't care less 2) Good for them and 3) I assume they'll pay back the £2.4 million we paid to renovate their home now. That could stock a lot of food banks.— Jane Fallon (@JaneFallon) January 8, 2020
If Meghan can walk away from a royal title to avoid people with bad energy, shit, you can too.— JuanManShow (@JuanMRamirezJr) January 9, 2020
Be more like #MeghanMarkle
And big up to Harry for the support. pic.twitter.com/OiBz1WyxNs