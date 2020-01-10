Harry and Meghan's wax figures moved from royal family set in Madam Tussauds

London's Madame Tussauds has moved wax figures of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the royal set after the couple announced they would be stepping back as “senior members” of the royal family.

The wax figures used to stand alongside the figures of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the prince of Wales and William and Kate.

The figurines have, however, not been completely removed.

According to a statement from the museum published on CNN, the general manager said Harry and Meghan's figurines have been moved to another spot.

“From today, Meghan and Harry's figures will no longer appear in our royal family set. As two of our most popular and well-loved figures they will, of course, remain an important feature at Madame Tussauds London as we watch to see what the next chapter holds for them.”