'I will always protect my family' - video of Prince Harry resurfaces after 'stepping back' from royal duties
A video of British Royal Prince Harry talking about the importance of protecting his family has re-emerged on social media amid news that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, will be stepping away from “senior roles” in the royal family.
The video is from the documentary “Harry and Meghan, an African Journey,” which was shot and produced two months ago during their Southern African tour.
Harry opened up about the bullying the couple have endured at the hands of British tabloid media and his fear that his wife will go through what his mother, Princess Diana, experienced.
“My mother taught me a set of values which I will always try to uphold despite the roles that the job sometimes entails but I think I will always defend my family, and now I have a family to protect. Everything that she went through was wrong and that's not me being paranoid, that's just me not wanting a repeat of the past,” said Harry during the interview.
Prince Harry said what he said and I’m here to remind you. Period. pic.twitter.com/t1dyZ8Tt3A— . (@meghanysl) January 9, 2020
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the shock announcement that they would take a step back from official royal duties on Wednesday.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as the 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent while continuing to fully support the queen.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will split their time between the UK and North America to provide their family with “space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity”.