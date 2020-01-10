Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen & pantry tour has the streets shook - 'It's the size of my flat'
Kim Kardashian's fans are used to her extravagant life, but the tour of her two refrigerators, cooking kitchen and pantry has left them feeling shook.
It all started when Kim posted a snap of her shapewear, Skims, in a promotional picture, while posing next to her fridge. The fact that her fridge was empty created headlines, with many asking what she eats.
But none of them were ready for the response. Kim took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she does in fact have real food, taking fans on a tour of her walk-in fridge, pantry and kitchen.
Watching Kim Kardashian’s tour of her kitchen made me feel poor in ways I’ve never felt before. pic.twitter.com/4k88vG02tO— adi (@adeleoutdid) January 9, 2020
Here's what her fans had to say:
Me realizing that kim Kardashian's refrigerator is the size of my house#KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/K6NIqBr0DU— GlobalGloFrizz (@FrizzGlo) January 9, 2020
Nice to have a Woolworths Food branch in your kitchen, huh? #KimKardashian https://t.co/n2gwTjJfMe— ntandokathixo (@ntandokathixo1) January 9, 2020
Kim’s refrigerator talking to mine #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/L6iV4ohPup— umy (@umyzoomy23) January 9, 2020
Me watching #KimKardashian’s IG story kitchen tour pic.twitter.com/DMwVBDyYeC— Emily (@exploringemily) January 9, 2020
#KimKardashian showing her fridge/kitchen; “In the pantry, all there is, is the frozen yogurt machine.” @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/idTCDGFvyd— Alana Zahorak (@AlanaZahorak) January 9, 2020
I am officially poor after seeing kim Kardashian's fridge. #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/Eih8L1yYhH— Puremind (@_Puremind) January 9, 2020
Kim’s kitchen is equivalent to my flat😭😭😭😭 #KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/w09Jf9SghC— mbali Mashinini (@advMbali) January 9, 2020