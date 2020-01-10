Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen & pantry tour has the streets shook - 'It's the size of my flat'

10 January 2020 - 07:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kim Kardashian fans can't get over her two giant refrigerators and contents.
Kim Kardashian fans can't get over her two giant refrigerators and contents.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian's fans are used to her extravagant life, but the tour of her two refrigerators, cooking kitchen and pantry has left them feeling shook.

It all started when Kim posted a snap of her shapewear, Skims, in a promotional picture, while posing next to her fridge. The fact that her fridge was empty created headlines, with many asking what she eats.  

But none of them were ready for the response. Kim took to her Instagram stories to clarify that she does in fact have real food, taking fans on a tour of her walk-in fridge, pantry and kitchen.

Here's what her fans had to say:

MORE

It's the battle of Instagram followers between Kylie Jenner & Kim K

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are the most followed sisters of the Kardashian-Jenner clan
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Our decade of disruption: Drones, disasters and digital deep dives

2010s: The stuff we talked about
News
2 weeks ago

Ntsiki Mazwai: I need to stop expecting slay queens to be intellectual

'Interesting how other nations don't consider their Paris Hiltons and Kim Kardashians as excellence'
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  2. Harry and Meghan's move to distance themselves as royals sparks mixed reactions Lifestyle
  3. 70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020 Travel
  4. Joburg overtakes Cape Town on list of world's priciest holiday cities Travel
  5. SA passport 'strength' slips three places on global index Travel

Latest Videos

Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?
Zimbabwe plunges towards hunger crisis