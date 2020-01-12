The A-listers

Celebs dressed to the nines for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

Celebs came out in their blue and white finery for a day at the races

It’s SA’s answer to Royal Ascot in the style stakes — an elegant affair where guys and dolls are expected to dress up in blue and white finery to take in one of the country’s oldest horseracing events.



The L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate takes its dress code seriously: jeans, shorts and “fancy dress” are banned, women are encouraged to wear a hat or fascinator and leave their stiletto heels at home “due to the terrain”, and blokes have to ditch their slip-slops and slip on a jacket, preferably complemented by a Panama hat...