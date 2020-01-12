Lifestyle

The A-listers

Celebs dressed to the nines for L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate

Celebs came out in their blue and white finery for a day at the races

Craig Jacobs Columnist
12 January 2020 - 00:00

It’s SA’s answer to Royal Ascot in the style stakes — an elegant affair where guys and dolls are expected to dress up in blue and white finery to take in one of the country’s oldest horseracing events.

The L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate takes its dress code seriously: jeans, shorts and “fancy dress” are banned, women are encouraged to wear a hat or fascinator and leave their stiletto heels at home “due to the terrain”, and blokes have to ditch their slip-slops and slip on a jacket, preferably complemented by a Panama hat...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 70 awesome places South Africans can visit without a visa in 2020 Travel
  2. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  3. #Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news Lifestyle
  4. Four signs that Harry and Meghan were 'over' the royal life Lifestyle
  5. 'I will always protect my family' - video of Prince Harry resurfaces after ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?