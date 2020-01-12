Expect serious firepower when KISS take to the stage in SA, says singer Gene Simmons

The End of the Road World Tour marks the last hurrah for the legendary rock band — and they're going to make every show count

It's an unusual day in Beverly Hills when Gene Simmons answers the phone to talk about KISS's final tour and their first and probably only visit to South Africa.



"It hardly ever rains here — in fact there was a song, It Never Rains in Southern California, a big, big number-one song, long before you were born — but today it's raining," says the bassist and singer and only permanent member, together with childhood friend and lead singer Paul Stanley of the band who for almost five decades have travelled the world and played their signature mix of hard, foot-stomping, guitar-heavy, party-anthem rock to millions of devoted members of the notoriously loyal KISS Army. ..