Education

How to stop kids from hating school: give them more screen time

Forget chalk-and-talk. We seriously need to rethink education for always-on digital natives

With the start of the new school year this week, some kids are begging to stay home while others are having tantrums and refusing to go back. Much of this has to do with forcing them to fit into set moulds of what's considered normal. But with so many children hating school, isn't it time to rethink our education systems?



In his book, Why Don't Students Like School? cognitive scientist Daniel Willingham writes that it's because teachers don't present material in ways that appeal best to students' minds. Many children don't hate school as an idea - what they're responding negatively to is the rigid structure that school makes them adhere to, forcing them into a "one size fits all" box. They don't dislike what they're learning; they dislike how they're made to learn it...