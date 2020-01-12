Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare as Kwa Mam’Mkhize reality show debuts

While thousands of South Africans lapped up a fly-on-the-wall view of controversial Durban tenderpreneur Shauwn Mkhize’s life when her reality show debuted this week, her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Sbu Mpisane, refused to turn on his TV.



Last year he threatened to stop the show, but this week he claimed to know nothing about Mzansi Magic’s Kwa Mam’Mkhize, starring Mkhize and their social media celebrity children, Sbahle and Andile...