SA's art scene has undergone a renaissance
Local curators and artists have taken bold steps to make art accessible to more people, breathing new life into the industry
12 January 2020 - 00:00
The art world came out of the closet in the 2010s. Where once it appeared to be enjoyed only by a small coterie of artists and super-rich patrons, in this past decade it became part of public life in unprecedented ways.
Socialites and influencers wanted in on the opening nights of art museums, art fairs and gallery dinners and young hipsters filled the streets outside galleries on the first Thursdays of the month...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.