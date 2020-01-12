Series Review
Sink your teeth into 'Dracula', Netflix's latest gory vampire series
This periodic adaption of Bram Stoker's Count Dracula tale is devilishly good
12 January 2020 - 00:00
As the creators of Sherlock, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat have established themselves as two of the best repurposers of classic Victorian era stories for a smartphone-obsessed 21st-century audience. So it's no surprise that the two writers have turned their attention to Bram Stoker's seminal vampire bible Dracula.
This time the focus is not on bringing the story of the bloodthirsty count into the present era, but rather on creating a period-faithful adaptation that on the whole manages to keep true to its source material while also overcoming the problem of the character's well-known screen history by referencing it and sewing it into the tale...
