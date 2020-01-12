Last Word

Surely the point of a church is people?

The spirit of a holy day unites the churlish and lonely

When I was young my family briefly became religious and every Sunday morning made me put on my least attractive clothing and bumble along to Sunday school in a hall that smelt of floor polish, cardboard and dust, adjacent to the main church of St Margaret's Presbyterian congregation.



I never enjoyed Sunday school much - the prettiest girls from my school seemed to be Methodist, and I was stuck there with the Renyard twins and the innumerable Kemp children with their permanently runny noses - but supervision was gratifyingly lax (I don't think Presbyterians have very high expectations for the souls of their small children) and there was a good climbing tree behind the hall...