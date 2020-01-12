Humour

The hidden perks of WW3 happening

Who knows, if Reichsmarschall Trump gets his way and the world goes up in flames, we could get a chance to learn new life skills

Get your camouflage cargo pants on and your trigger fingers itchy, World War 3 is on the way. Well, at least if you put any stock in the super-reliable news source that is social media.



To hear the memes tell it, we're days away from getting a letter in the mail conscripting us into the armed services. Even if you don't believe the bastions of truth and honest reporting on your timelines, what is an objective fact is that the US and Iran are currently nipples-deep in a fairly explosive kerfuffle...