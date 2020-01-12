Education
Waste of time? Here's why you really need to go to school
It may be a drag but formal education is vital to achieve success
12 January 2020 - 00:00
Back to school is looming. For some kids it's exciting, for others it's a yawn, but for many it comes with a hefty dose of anxiety. What's it for you? Is school a waste of time, something you're forced to do? Here's the thing though: you still have to go.
The "system" requires you experience formal schooling to get a matric which will give you access to something that will finally interest you. That's not going to change soon. Instead of seeing school as a punishment, try see it as something that's on your way, not in your way...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.