Education

Waste of time? Here's why you really need to go to school

It may be a drag but formal education is vital to achieve success

Back to school is looming. For some kids it's exciting, for others it's a yawn, but for many it comes with a hefty dose of anxiety. What's it for you? Is school a waste of time, something you're forced to do? Here's the thing though: you still have to go.



The "system" requires you experience formal schooling to get a matric which will give you access to something that will finally interest you. That's not going to change soon. Instead of seeing school as a punishment, try see it as something that's on your way, not in your way...