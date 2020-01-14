Cardi B to enter politics? Well, she's considering it
From stripper to multimillionaire rapper and, possibly, congresswoman, there's no stopping Cardi B.
Change is looming in the US, as Americans cast their votes in November to decide who they want as their head of state, and while some may be waiting to exercise this democratic right, others, such as the mother of one, want to implement change by entering congress.
Cardi B tweeted on Monday that she has “so much (sic) ideas that make sense” and believes that going back to school will see her enter the political arena.
I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress.I deadass have sooo much ideas that make sense.I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table .— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 13, 2020
In other tweets this week, Cardi said she recently watched a documentary on weapons and war, and came to the realisation that no amount of power or weapons matter if the men and women going to war do not love their country.
“I barely see people claiming they love being American,” she said.
Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American.— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020
I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment— iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020