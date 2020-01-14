Cardi B to enter politics? Well, she's considering it

From stripper to multimillionaire rapper and, possibly, congresswoman, there's no stopping Cardi B.

Change is looming in the US, as Americans cast their votes in November to decide who they want as their head of state, and while some may be waiting to exercise this democratic right, others, such as the mother of one, want to implement change by entering congress.

Cardi B tweeted on Monday that she has “so much (sic) ideas that make sense” and believes that going back to school will see her enter the political arena.