Cardi B to enter politics? Well, she's considering it

14 January 2020 - 06:58 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Cardi B might just go back to school to study politics.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

From stripper to multimillionaire rapper and, possibly, congresswoman, there's no stopping Cardi B.

Change is looming in the US, as Americans cast their votes in November to decide who they want as their head of state, and while some may be waiting to exercise this democratic right, others, such as the mother of one, want to implement change by entering congress.

Cardi B tweeted on Monday that she has “so much (sic) ideas that make sense” and believes that going back to school will see her enter the political arena.

In other tweets this week, Cardi said she recently watched a documentary on weapons and war, and came to the realisation that no amount of power or weapons matter if the men and women going to war do not love their country.

“I barely see people claiming they love being American,” she said.

