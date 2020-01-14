Lifestyle

Jordyn Woods leaves little to the imagination with new bikini pics

Kylie Jenner who? Jordyn Woods breaks the 'net

14 January 2020 - 06:16 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Jordyn Woods serving BODY!
Jordyn Woods serving BODY!
Image: Jordyn Woods via Instagram

Less than 15 days into the new year and Jordyn Woods has broken the internet with snaps of her body in a sexy bikini.

The 22-year-old model posted a thirst trap on her Instagram page while she also served hot looks and showing off her toned body in a thong bikini.

“Made it,' she captioned it with three love hearts.

View this post on Instagram

made it 💚💛❤️

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

Woods also showed off her stripes in a tiger-striped bikini that left little to the imagination.

View this post on Instagram

On the way 🖤 bathing suit @mattecollection

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on

According to The Blast, Woods is on vacation in Jamaica for Future's girlfriend and new friend Lori Harvey's birthday.

