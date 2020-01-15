Possible court showdown between Meghan and her dad over leaked letter

Prince Harry's wife Meghan could face her father in court over the publication of a letter she wrote to him, British media said on Wednesday, as she made a public appearance in Canada.

Meghan launched legal action against Mail on Sunday's publishers in October after the tabloid printed a handwritten letter it had been shown by Thomas Markle.

The middle-market weekly newspaper has now issued its defence, leading to the possibility that Meghan and her father could be called to testify against each other.

Harry and Meghan are in the eye of a storm after sensationally quitting as full-time royals last week - before they had discussed their plans with Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as they are also known, are now in talks with senior royals about how their wished-for new roles could work. Final details are due in the coming days.