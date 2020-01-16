Lifestyle

Gwyneth Paltrow launched 'vagina-scented' candles & they're sold out

16 January 2020 - 07:09 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The candles retail for $75 (about R1,000).
How many ways can you come up with to sell your vagina? Well, for American actress, Gwyneth Paltrow vagina moneymaking ideas are endless.

Known for making popular the concepts of vaginal steaming and the elusive sex-dust juice, as reported by Harper's Bazaar and which have been sold on her website, Goop, her latest product, a 'This smells like my vagina' candle, has not only caused a buzz among diehard fans, but it's also sold out.

It retails for $75 (about R1,000) and its scent is described as “funny, gorgeous, sexy and beautifully unexpected”. It's fused with geranium, citrusy bergamot and cedar.

While the candle has been well received by her customers, New Zealand-based gynaecologist Dr Olivia Smart, of Oxford Women's Health, had this to say, according to  Daily Star: “The ingredients for Gwynnie's candle don't smell like any vagina I have seen.”

She especially dismissed bergamot, saying “a healthy vagina can smell like a lot of different things, but bergamot is not one of them”.

