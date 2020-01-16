Trevor Noah criticises the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations
Trevor Noah has come out guns blazing, criticising the lack of diversity in the 2020 Oscar nominations list.
The comedian and host of The Daily Show expressed his view on the lack of women among the Best Director nominees.
In a short clip, Trevor said the nominated movies were male-directed and “very male movies”.
He also criticised the Oscars for snubbing Greta Gerwig for her film, Little Women.
“It's really strange the movie was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, two acting nominations, but then somehow Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated for Best Director.”
“How the hell did that happen? Two people were, like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?”
On the matter race, Trevor called out the Oscars for nominating a black woman in a slave role.
He said though British actress Cynthia Erivo's nomination was exciting, “it was predictable that it was for playing a slave”.
Cynthia is the only black woman to receive a nod this year.
“I am not saying she didn't deserve it. Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods Market,” he said.
TONIGHT: Congrats to “Little Women” for directing itself! pic.twitter.com/scD3kL9OCY— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 14, 2020
On social media, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite topped the trend list, as many expressed their views on women of colour being snubbed.
Here is what tweeps had to say:
It’s clear that the narratives of people of color seem to only have “mainstream” value when we are struggling to survive. When we can’t save ourselves and need a (preferably white) savior. For proof: review the 12 Black Best Actress nominees over 91 years. #OscarsSoWhite https://t.co/zwrktrXdds— Steven Canals (@StevenCanals) January 13, 2020
In the entire 90+ year of the Academy Awards, 34 Black women have been nominated for an acting Oscar (Lead/Supporting)— 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) December 20, 2019
20 of 34 were either slaves, maids or living in abject poverty.
That's the current legacy of Black actress in Oscar-worthy cinema & it's beyond depressing.
So I ask you, what are we telling Black Actresses about their worth in the Academy?— 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) January 13, 2020
Comodify your pain that is the only way...oh and if you play a slave, someone poor, or a maid - Bonus!
This more than anything is the real problem with #OscarsSoWhite.
JOKER getting nominated over, DOLOMITE, THE FAREWELL, HUSTLER, US and KNIVES OUT— Carolyn *Respect Black Women's Boundaries* Hinds (@CarrieCnh12) January 13, 2020
I guess the joke really was on us for expecting better. #OscarsSoWhite #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/xwNigoQJQV
No women directors. All white supporting actress! Where is Awkwafina, JLo, Shuzhen Zhao? Where is Jamie Foxx, Eddie Murphy, Lupita, Beyoncé? Queen and Slim, Farewell? So predictable choices very disappointed . #OscarNoms— Constantinos Isaias (@Isaiasthoughts) January 13, 2020
#OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/1CwE15Fskq
Lupita Nyong'o— kareem yasin (@thekareem) January 13, 2020
Jennifer Lopez
Awkwafina
I saw more conversations about how good these 3 performances were than all of the Oscar nominees combined.
The Academy is dooming itself to irrelevancy. #OscarsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/8FKwNnvYJc
#OscarsSoWhite the Lupita snub is predictable because of the academy’s well documented bias against horror movies. Still infuriating. She delivered two career best performances in one film! This will go down as a historic cinema injustice. pic.twitter.com/mEH5shl7ee— Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) January 13, 2020
One Black acting nominee ... despite a plethora of chances to reward so many amazing performances from Black, Latinx and Asian actors this year. One nominee doesn't excuse this #OscarsSoWhite lineup.— 𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 (@mathewrodriguez) January 13, 2020
#OscarsSoWhite No Awkwafina and Lulu Wang. No female directors. No gender issues. Not enough cultural diversities. Totally disappointed about the White Male Oscars. pic.twitter.com/BZepfK9W5e— Unica (@ChengXueyan) January 13, 2020
The academy’s continued obsession with slave narratives is so perverse and twisted. #OscarNoms #Oscars2020 #OscarsSoWhite— Valerie Complex♓️♋️♎️ (@ValerieComplex) January 13, 2020
Somewhere, a hypothetical Oscar presenter is breathing a sigh of relief. “Thank God I won’t have to pronounce any of those Korean actors’ names from Parasite.” #OscarNoms #OscarsSoWhite— Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) January 13, 2020