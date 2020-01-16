Lifestyle

Trevor Noah criticises the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations

16 January 2020 - 06:35 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Trevor Noah criticised the Oscars for snubbing Greta Gerwig for her film, Little Women.
Image: Instagram/ Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah has come out guns blazing, criticising the lack of diversity in the 2020 Oscar nominations list.

The comedian and host of The Daily Show expressed his view on the lack of women among the Best Director nominees.

In a short clip, Trevor said the nominated movies were male-directed and “very male movies”. 

He also criticised the Oscars for snubbing Greta Gerwig for her film, Little Women.

“It's really strange the movie was nominated for six awards, including Best Picture, Best Screenplay, two acting nominations, but then somehow Greta Gerwig wasn't nominated for Best Director.” 

“How the hell did that happen? Two people were, like, 'Yeah, what an amazing movie.' 'Yeah, did you know the movie directed itself?”

On the matter race, Trevor called out the Oscars for nominating a black woman in a slave role.

He said though British actress Cynthia Erivo's nomination was exciting, “it was predictable that it was for playing a slave”.

Cynthia is the only black woman to receive a nod this year.

“I am not saying she didn't deserve it. Imagine if every white actor who was nominated got it for playing a supervisor at Whole Foods Market,” he said.

On social media, the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite topped the trend list, as many expressed their views on women of colour being snubbed.

Here is what tweeps had to say:

