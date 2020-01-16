Tunes to get tails wagging: Spotify now creates personalised playlists for pets

Spotify's newest playlist creation tool is designed for your pet and its unique personality.

To keep listeners listening, Spotify is always curating playlists with specially selected content unique to each individual. In addition to automatically created albums like Discover Weekly and Release Radar, the platform also curates playlists with help from the user.

In November, Spotify launched "Soundtrack your Ride," a tool that would design playlists for user road trips based on their answers to a series of questions regarding the trip. Now the company is launching a similar tool that will tailor music to your pet's tastes.