Lifestyle

Tunes to get tails wagging: Spotify now creates personalised playlists for pets

16 January 2020 - 11:53 By AFP Relaxnews
Spotify has released a playlist curation tool for pets.
Spotify has released a playlist curation tool for pets.
Image: 123RF/Alexey Maximenko

Spotify's newest playlist creation tool is designed for your pet and its unique personality.

To keep listeners listening, Spotify is always curating playlists with specially selected content unique to each individual. In addition to automatically created albums like Discover Weekly and Release Radar, the platform also curates playlists with help from the user.

In November, Spotify launched "Soundtrack your Ride," a tool that would design playlists for user road trips based on their answers to a series of questions regarding the trip. Now the company is launching a similar tool that will tailor music to your pet's tastes.

Take a quick quiz & Spotify will create an epic playlist for your next road trip

Spotify had launched 'Soundtrack your Ride', a new feature that helps you build playlists for your road trip based on travel time and your responses ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

For the 71% of pet owners who play music for their pets and the 80% of owners who think their pets like music, Spotify launched a curation tool called Pet Playlists.

Opening up the tool will prompt users to answer a series of questions about their animal including the species — dog, cat, bird, hamster, or iguana — and its personality — whether it's energetic, shy, or curious. Based on these answers and your personal music tastes, the platform will create a playlist consisting of 30 tracks for you and your pet to enjoy together.

Pet Playlists is available now at spotify.com/pets.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

R10k on pets treats: South Africans are going wild pampering their fur babies

If you could time travel and reincarnate you wouldn't be doing too badly coming back as Snowy, Kyubi or Sadie, circa spring 2019. So loved are these ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Is your dog getting enough exercise? Wearable tech for pets is a thing

Mobile entrepreneurs are jumping into the pet industry with smartphone-enabled gadgets that can help care for your four-legged friends, from activity ...
Lifestyle
10 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Inside the R92m 'Gatsby' mansion in Houghton Home & Gardening
  2. Possible court showdown between Meghan and her dad over leaked letter Lifestyle
  3. Fikile Mbalula's subtle 'shade' at Mr Price 'Gucci' shoes has the streets ... Lifestyle
  4. Kim Kardashian's walk-in fridge, kitchen & pantry tour has the streets shook - ... Lifestyle
  5. #Megxit in memes: hilarious reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan's news Lifestyle

Latest Videos

What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion
'True' pass rate not reflected in matric exam results