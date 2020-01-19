Last Word

7 things you need to know about the force that is Madonna

This is one tiny, insistent, brave woman

There was something simultaneously strange and familiar about the girl in the green top. She was standing in the aisle, head tilted back, searching the balconies above for someone she had arranged to meet. She waved her arms about, turning round and round. I recognised that look on her face — part embarrassed that she was standing in front of a thousand people, trying to attract the attention of one person who wasn't seeing her; part annoyed because they'd made a plan and where is this fool?; part desperate because what if they can't find each other before the lights go down and the show starts?



I've been that girl in the green top, but not for years now, and then I realised what was so strange about it: ordinarily nowadays she and her friend would be on cellphones, saying, "Where are you?" She couldn't do that on Sunday night, though, because Madonna had taken her back to the '80s...