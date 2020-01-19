Designer Ayissi is first black African at fashion's top table

Like his late father, Jean-Baptiste Ayissi Ntsama — who founded his own political party after quitting the boxing ring — Ayissi wants to become a champion for African talent.

His childhood home was a crossroads of many worlds: politics and boxing from his father and fashion from his mother, a former Miss Cameroon.

“Within the family we had boxing and dancing clans, and a bit of modelling too, and mother loved all that,” the designer said.

“I did a bit of boxing — it was obligatory, it was the family tradition after all — then I started to dance.”

Dancing with the stars

His dance career mixed ballet, modern dance and pop, including dancing in videos for superstars Sting and Seal as well as touring with French tennis star-turned-singer Yannick Noah.

But it was his parallel career as a striking Paris runway model that really reignited his passion for fashion.

That re-awoke childhood memories of cutting up and resewing his mother's and his aunt's old dresses.

Yet Ayissi — whose show closes haute couture week Friday — has been far from an overnight success.

He staged his first Paris fashion show in 1993 “for his friends” with some 200 dresses, of which “only one or two” really worked, he remembers with a laugh.

He has come a long way since, with his last collection, which helped get him in the door of the extremely select haute couture club, centred on ecological concerns.

It included dresses in black and mauve embroidered with plants and fish using an appliqued technique inspired by Abomey tapestries from Benin and the colonial era Asafo warrior flags from Ghana, then called the Gold Coast.