I am here for other abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier

New Miss SA sets her priorities as she takes over from Zozibini

19 January 2020 - 00:04 By CHRIZELDA KEKANA

When Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe in December, she wasn't the only beauty queen whose life was turned upside-down.

Sasha-Lee Olivier, 26, who was her first princess and represented SA at Miss World, took over from Tunzi as Miss SA this week, and told the Sunday Times it felt like a role she had been preparing for all her life...

