'I wanna blow them away'- Enhle Mbali's fashion line is a hit with Vogue Italia
19 January 2020 - 00:03
Actress, fashion designer and TV host Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa has started 2020 on a high note after her Essie Apparel fashion line was featured in this month's edition of the prestigious Vogue Italia magazine.
The publication, the Italian edition of Vogue, is known as the top fashion magazine in the world and a world leader in unearthing the globe's best designs...
