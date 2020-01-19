Lifestyle

The A-listers

SOCIALS | Fast, famous and funny celebs to watch in 2020

Craig Jacobs Columnist
19 January 2020 - 00:00

Take a leading soapie star, add one of the world's fastest men and throw in a social media phenom who trends on local Twitter every other week.

Blend in a comedian with a heart, a fashion trailblazer and a 26-year-old making waves in corporate SA. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Inside the R92m 'Gatsby' mansion in Houghton Home & Gardening
  3. Renowned SA musician Steve Fataar has died Lifestyle
  4. Awesome SA movies to stream now Lifestyle
  5. Five facts about your new Miss SA, Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion