Movie Review

War drama '1917' has got 10 Oscar nods, but does it live up to the hype?

Director Sam Mendes' unblinking gaze at war's futility makes for one hell of a movie

Director Sam Mendes has emerged from the action-fuelled Bond franchise to produce 1917: a fitting, immersive, sometimes awesomely Baroque-while-simultaneously-surreal tribute to the stories his grandfather Alfred told him about his experiences in the trenches during the Great War.



Working with writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Mendes has harnessed the sometimes frustrating artifice of his experience as a theatre director to technically brilliant effect through the conceit of presenting his simple men-on-a-mission story in what appears to be one continuous shot for the duration of the film's two-hour running time...