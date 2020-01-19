Movies
War epic '1917' is more about human experience than history, says director Sam Mendes
Making this harrowing WW1 drama was the most challenging experience of the award-winning filmmaker's career. He tells us more
19 January 2020 - 00:01
For Sam Mendes, making 1917 - an epic set during World War 1 inspired by the stories his grandfather told him - was the most challenging experience of his career.
Mendes used techniques to make it appear as though the film is shot in one continuous take as it follows two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, on a crucial, dangerous mission behind enemy lines...
