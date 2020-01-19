What Gwyneth Paltrow's sold-out vagina-scented candles say about us

Has the mania for celebrity memorabilia gone too far?

Once upon a time, at the dawn of the 21st century, a very committed NSYNC fan bought the remnants of Justin Timberlake's breakfast — charred French toast — for a sum in the vicinity of $3k (R43k).



In 2012, a visibly feculent pair of Elvis Presley's underpants was auctioned off for $8K (R115k), in a grim continuation of the trend that had arguably reached its nadir in 2004, when a fan-foraged piece of Britney Spears's vigorously masticated gum retailed for $14k (R202k) on eBay...