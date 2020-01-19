What Gwyneth Paltrow's sold-out vagina-scented candles say about us
Has the mania for celebrity memorabilia gone too far?
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Once upon a time, at the dawn of the 21st century, a very committed NSYNC fan bought the remnants of Justin Timberlake's breakfast — charred French toast — for a sum in the vicinity of $3k (R43k).
In 2012, a visibly feculent pair of Elvis Presley's underpants was auctioned off for $8K (R115k), in a grim continuation of the trend that had arguably reached its nadir in 2004, when a fan-foraged piece of Britney Spears's vigorously masticated gum retailed for $14k (R202k) on eBay...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.