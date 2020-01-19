Art

Where illustrator Karlien de Villiers draws the inspiration for her quirky characters

Dark, child-like, humorous and ironic are just a few ways to describe Karlien de Villiers’ artworks. She tells us more

Who are you?



As an artist and author, I am best known for my watercolour works on paper, comic books, and colourful, often satirical illustrations. In recent years my creative work has expanded from the printed page to include large-scale paintings, original artworks on paper, limited-edition prints and sculptures...