Art
Where illustrator Karlien de Villiers draws the inspiration for her quirky characters
Dark, child-like, humorous and ironic are just a few ways to describe Karlien de Villiers’ artworks. She tells us more
19 January 2020 - 00:00
Who are you?
As an artist and author, I am best known for my watercolour works on paper, comic books, and colourful, often satirical illustrations. In recent years my creative work has expanded from the printed page to include large-scale paintings, original artworks on paper, limited-edition prints and sculptures...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.