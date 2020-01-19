Lifestyle

Art

Where illustrator Karlien de Villiers draws the inspiration for her quirky characters

Dark, child-like, humorous and ironic are just a few ways to describe Karlien de Villiers’ artworks. She tells us more

19 January 2020 - 00:00 By Leana Schoeman

Who are you?

As an artist and author, I am best known for my watercolour works on paper, comic books, and colourful, often satirical illustrations. In recent years my creative work has expanded from the printed page to include large-scale paintings, original artworks on paper, limited-edition prints and sculptures...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Inside the R92m 'Gatsby' mansion in Houghton Home & Gardening
  3. Renowned SA musician Steve Fataar has died Lifestyle
  4. Awesome SA movies to stream now Lifestyle
  5. Five facts about your new Miss SA, Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion