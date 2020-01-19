Technology

World's biggest tech show highlights a fantastic & not so cheap future

From concept cars to rotating TV screens, Craig Wilson shares some of the coolest tech to come out of the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Each January tens of thousands of people descend on Las Vegas, Nevada, the mecca of wanton consumption and poster child of late capitalism, for a glimpse at the future at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Or rather, for a look at what they'll soon be able to buy.



Some of the products and services on show will go on sale as CES is under way, or soon after, and offer convincing and cost-effective solutions to existing consumer woes. Others are little more than prototypes seeking validation (and, in some instances, funding) and will never see the light of day beyond the labyrinthine expo halls...