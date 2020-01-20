All the big winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Parasite shocked the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on Sunday by landing the night's top prize, a historic win which thrusts the South Korean black comedy into Oscars contention.

The critical smash hit film overcame the language barrier to win outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the SAG equivalent of a best film Academy Award.

“I'm a little embarrassed feeling like we're the parasites of Hollywood now,” joked actor Lee Sun-Kyun.

Director Bong Joon-Ho admitted that “it is true that the momentum is building” for the Oscars.