Lifestyle

All the big winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

20 January 2020 - 12:10 By AFP Relaxnews
Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were both winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston were both winners at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Parasite shocked the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) on Sunday by landing the night's top prize, a historic win which thrusts the South Korean black comedy into Oscars contention.

The critical smash hit film overcame the language barrier to win outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture, the SAG equivalent of a best film Academy Award.

“I'm a little embarrassed feeling like we're the parasites of Hollywood now,” joked actor Lee Sun-Kyun.

Director Bong Joon-Ho admitted that “it is true that the momentum is building” for the Oscars.

The cast of 'Parasite', which landed the top prize at the 2020 SAG Awards.
The cast of 'Parasite', which landed the top prize at the 2020 SAG Awards.
Image: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP

The film, which merges comedy, drama and horror genres, follows a poor family as it infiltrates a wealthier household, and tackles the widening class gulf.

“Though the title is Parasite, I think the film is about coexistence and how we can all live together,” said star Song Kang-ho, collecting the award.

The much-hyped movie had missed out on main prizes at the Golden Globes and Saturday's Producers Guild Awards.

But Sunday's win underlines the breakout movie's extraordinary popularity in Hollywood.

It beat Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit and Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

Best & worst dressed celebs at the 2020 Screen Actors' Guild Awards

Originality was the key word as Hollywood A-listers took to the red carpet for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards.
Lifestyle
1 hour ago

In contrast to the stunning victory for Parasite, the four Oscars acting favourites all cemented their front-runner statuses by piling on further trophies.

Joaquin Phoenix won best actor for Joker, a dark origin story of the Batman villain, adding to his Golden Globe win.

He said he was “standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor Heath Ledger,” who posthumously won an Oscar playing the same character in 2008's The Dark Knight.

Renee Zellweger compounded her relentless awards sweep playing Judy Garland in Judy, which recounts the showbiz legend's difficult final days.

Zellweger praised her “extraordinary sisters” in the acting community — in a year during which controversy over Hollywood's female representation has raged.

'A BIG STRETCH'

Having already clinched a Golden Globe, Oscar favourite Brad Pitt added another supporting actor gong for playing an ageing stuntman in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood.

“Let's be honest, it was a difficult part — a guy who gets high, takes his shirt off and doesn't get along with his wife,” said Pitt.

“It was a big stretch,” he joked to an audience that included his first wife Jennifer Aniston.

And Laura Dern added a further supporting actress movie awards for her portrayal of a feisty divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

De-ageing CGI has added 30 years to my career, jokes Robert De Niro

The Hollywood heavyweight tells Margaret Gardiner about the tech wizardry that allowed him to play a much younger version of himself in 'The Irishman'
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Robert De Niro, star of Oscars contender The Irishman, received the guild's life achievement award.

“I'm grateful we could get the cast we wanted, and Marty (Scorsese) directing us,” he said of the crime epic, which was more than a decade in the making.

“We got to a point where everybody made themselves available — that's one of the reasons it took so long to get it done ... We'll see what happens (at the Oscars).”

ANISTON TRIUMPHS

The awards also honour television, where Aniston won for best actress in a drama. She plays a news anchor whose co-star is accused of sexual harassment in Apple TV+'s #MeToo series The Morning Show.

Peter Dinklage added a final best actor SAG to Game of Thrones' historic trophy haul for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister.

But the fantasy series — whose final season was widely derided — missed out on the ensemble honour to Netflix's royal drama The Crown.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge added to her bulging trophy cabinet with best actress in a comedy.

But awards juggernaut Fleabag surprisingly missed out on the ensemble prize to last year's winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, for which Tony Shalhoub won best actor.

'The Morning Show' has been a great outlet for my anger: Jennifer Aniston

The A-lister seems energised since taking on her first recurring role since 'Friends', writes Margaret Gardiner
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams swept the limited series awards for Fosse/Verdon.

The SAG awards are the second major showpiece in Tinseltown's glittering awards season, which climaxes with the Academy Awards on February 9.

They are seen as an indicator of Oscars glory, since actors represent the largest branch of the roughly 10,000 voters for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

World War 1 thriller 1917, an Oscars favourite featuring two largely unknown stars, did not feature on a night when the prizes honour — and are chosen by — actors.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

'Joker' leads Oscar nods with 11 as women miss out

Dark comic book tale "Joker" topped the Oscar nominations Monday, picking up 11 nods including best picture and best director, as women and ethnic ...
Lifestyle
6 days ago

All the big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

War epic '1917 ' shocked the Golden Globes on Sunday by claiming the top prize for best drama film, while Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Best & worst dressed celebs on the Golden Globes red carpet

See which A-listers kicked off the 2020 award season in style
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Real-life dramas, legal woes laid bare in 'Kwa Mam’Mkhize' reality show Lifestyle
  2. Yes, you can drive from Joburg to Cape Town using only dirt roads Travel
  3. 'I wanna blow them away'- Enhle Mbali's fashion line is a hit with Vogue Italia Lifestyle
  4. Renowned SA musician Steve Fataar has died Lifestyle
  5. I am here for fellow abuse survivors, says Miss SA Sasha-Lee Olivier Lifestyle

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion