Five questions about Prince Harry & Meghan's new life answered

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will stop using their HRH titles, give up state funding and repay taxpayer money used to refurbish their home, Frogmore Cottage, as they seek to pursue new careers outside of Britain's royal family.

The deal is intended to end a crisis that erupted two weeks ago when the couple abruptly announced plans to step back from their royal duties and spend part of each year in North America.

This new arrangement, which will be reviewed after a year by the senior royals, has raised several questions about the couple's new life.

Here, we answer some of those questions:

1. WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THEIR TITLES?

Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line of succession. But the couple will no longer be working members of Britain's monarchy, no longer use their "Royal Highness" titles and will now be free to seek a private income