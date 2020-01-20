Is Harry still a prince now that he's stepped back from his royal role?

It's official: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer be addressed as His and Her Royal Highness.

That's according to a statement from Buckingham Palace which outlines the couple's way forward now that they have reached an agreement with the British royal family about their new roles within the monarchy.

While this statement makes it clear the pair "are required to step back from royal duties" and "can no longer formally represent the queen", another issued by Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, says they will remain "much loved" members of the family.

It is because Harry and Meghan "are no longer working members of the royal family" that their HRH titles will fall away, Buckingham Palace explained.

The BBC confirmed that Harry will retain the right to call himself a prince because he was born one, and that he will keep his spot in the royal succession. He is sixth in line to the throne.

The couple will also still be able to use the titles the queen bestowed upon them on their marriage, namely the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.