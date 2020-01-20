'My greatest loss became my greatest strength,' says Jordyn Woods about her late father

The model also offered comfort to her followers who may be experiencing loss or grief: “For anyone dealing with loss or grieving, there's no right or wrong way to cope, but what I will say is that everything comes full circle.”

Jordyn's announcement of her father's cancer scare a few days before his death shocked her Instagram followers.

She shared a picture of two hands joined together and told them: “Last night I found out I'm not sure how much longer I'm going to have with my father, but I do know that with faith and God, anything is possible. Don't forget to tell someone how much you love and care about them today.”