'My greatest loss became my greatest strength,' says Jordyn Woods about her late father

20 January 2020 - 07:05 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Jordyn Woods has paid a touching tribute to her late father, John Woods.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

Model and social media star Jordyn Woods has paid a touching tribute to her father, John Woods, who died in 2017, shortly after he was diagnosed with cancer. Jordyn took to Instagram to open up about life after losing her “king”.

“Three years today, I lost a king. I can't tell if it's been the longest or shortest years of my life. I still try to wrap my head around losing him at such a young age, and I just feel like I deserved more time.”

The model also offered comfort to her followers who may be experiencing loss or grief: “For anyone dealing with loss or grieving, there's no right or wrong way to cope, but what  I will say is that everything comes full circle.”

Jordyn's announcement of her father's cancer scare a few days before his death shocked her Instagram followers.

She shared a picture of two hands joined together and told them: “Last night I found out I'm not sure how much longer I'm going to have with my father, but I do know that with faith and God, anything is possible. Don't forget to tell someone how much you love and care about them today.”

