Lifestyle

WATCH | 'Thank you for giving me the courage to take this next step': Prince Harry on exit from royal family

20 January 2020 - 10:54 By TimesLIVE

Many years of challenges and many months of talks resulted in the decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to give up their place as senior members of the royal family.

In a speech at a dinner for one of his charities, the prince said the decision to step back was not made lightly. He assured the attendees they would continue serving their  charities, while seeking a more peaceful life.

An emotional Harry expressed gratitude for the support he and his family have received.

