'Absolutely no comment' - Serena Williams on Megxit

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin their new journey after stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Meghan's long-time friend US tennis player Serena Williams has dodged questions about the scandal.

TMZ reported on Monday that Williams was answering questions at a press conference after her Australian Open game against Anastasia Potapova when a reporter asked about Megxit.

“Your friend, Meghan Markle, who attended your two slams, and Harry have taken a move, a stance many people think is extraordinary and historic.What are your feelings about that? Have you spoken to her?”

Serena shut it down.

“Yeah, I have absolutely no comments on anything with that.” Acknowledging the reporter's attempt to bag a scoop, she said: “Good try, you tried it. You did good.”

Meghan and Serena's friendship dates back 10 years.

According to Cosmopolitan, the two are believed to have hit it off when they met at the 2010 Super Bowl party. Meghan reportedly shared the pictures she took with Serena on her now-deleted blog, The Tig.