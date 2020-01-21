Book your seat to watch ‘Dark Waters’ starring Mark Ruffalo at a pre-screening in Hyde Park on January 29

Dark Waters tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals.

Corporate environmental defence attorney Rob Bilott (Academy Award-nominee Mark Ruffalo) has just made partner at his prestigious Cincinnati law firm in large part due to his work defending Big Chem companies.

He finds himself conflicted after he’s contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe that the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste in the area landfill that is destroying their fields and killing their cattle.

Hoping to learn the truth, Bilott, with help from his supervising partner in the firm, Tom Terp (Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins), files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic 15-year fight—one that will not only test his relationship with his wife, Sarah (Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway) but also his reputation, his health and his livelihood.