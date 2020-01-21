Dark Waters starring Mark Ruffalo & Anne Hathaway releases nationally in cinemas on January 31

Lifestyle

21 January 2020 - 07:38
Mark Ruffalo plays Rob Bilott in 'Dark Waters'.
Image: Supplied/Empire Entertainment

Dark Waters tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed to deadly chemicals for decades.

Corporate environmental defence attorney Rob Bilott (Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo) has just made partner at his prestigious Cincinnati law firm in large part due to his work defending Big Chem companies. 

He finds himself conflicted after he’s contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste in the area landfill that is destroying their fields and killing their cattle. 

Hoping to learn the truth, Bilott, with help from his supervising partner in the firm, Tom Terp (Academy Award winner Tim Robbins), files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic 15-year fight — one that will not only test his relationship with his wife Sarah (Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway) but also his reputation, health and livelihood. 

Watch an interview with Mark Ruffalo below

Dark Waters’ releases nationally in cinemas on January 31 2020.

This article was paid for by Empire Entertainment.

