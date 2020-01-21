Prince Harry reunited with Meghan and Archie in Canada

Prince Harry arrived in Canada to rejoin his wife Meghan and son Archie on Monday, British media reported, as the couple start a new life after their shock exit from the royal fold.

The Daily Mail newspaper said he landed at Vancouver International Airport on British Airways flight 85 from London's Heathrow at about 7pm local time.

It published a photograph of him wearing a blue beanie and jeans with a backpack over his shoulders after slipping out via a back staircase, escorted by security.

Sky News published footage of Harry descending the steps of an aircraft.