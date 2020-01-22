Lifestyle

Porn site offers Meghan Markle a job - but it's not what you think

22 January 2020 - 06:26 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The Duchess of Sussex has been offered a 'special initiatives' position at an online porn site.
Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Since ditching their senior roles in the British royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have received “job offers” from all corners of the globe.

From The Daily Show seeking two new employees who can make any “castles/manors available for work parties”  to Burger King offering Prince Harry a “part-time position”, it's been crazy.

But not as crazy as Meghan Markle's latest offer from online adult platform YouPorn.

Believe it or not, YouPorn vice-president Charlie Hughes shot his shot at Markle in an open letter.

He said: “We know you will have lots of well-deserved interesting opportunities presented to you, but we would like to offer you the unique position of director of special initiatives to aid with YouPorn’s philanthropic endeavours.”

In the letter to the former Suits actress, Hughes said Markle would be a great asset to his company.

“At YouPorn, we are always looking for ways to give back, but face the challenge of judgment from companies and organisations that do not accept funding from our industry.

“You have proven to be someone that comes up with creative solutions and interesting ways to help make the world a better place, even in the face of outdated policies and ways of thinking. For this reason, you are a perfect fit for the position,” said Hughes.

He added: “At YouPorn, we have been following the news of MEGXIT closely and we applaud your efforts to create your own life outside the royal palace.”

The letter from YouPorn vice-president Charlie Hughes to Meghan Markle.
The letter from YouPorn vice-president Charlie Hughes to Meghan Markle.
Image: Screenshot

