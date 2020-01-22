WATCH | The viral video of a young feminist Zozibini Tunzi is raving about

A video of a young girl speaking passionately about gender roles and equality between boys and girls has gone viral on the internet and attracted the attention of Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.

The girl appears to be herding cows as she speaks against confining girls and boys to certain roles. She says both genders are equally capable of carrying out the same tasks.

“I'm not different from boys. People think that boys are the ones who are supposed to herd the cows and feed them, while us girls also want to learn how to herd the cattle, feed them, the goats and pigs.

“The boys also want to know how to do the house chores, because when they grow up and stay around the house, how will they know how to clean? Washing the dishes is not a joke.”

Tunzi is a strong believer in gender equality and women and girls taking up space in leadership positions.

Responding to the video, she made reference to a 2018 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which indicated that it would take 106 countries 108 years to close the gender inequality gap.

The forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2020 puts the figure at 99.5 years.

“A fearless army is rising and they are not here to play games. I'm here for it. Lead from the front lines my queens,” Tunzi said.