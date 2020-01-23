Kate Middleton on feeling isolated after first baby - 'I didn't have any family around'

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton's engagement at the Ely and Caerau Children's Centre on Wednesday saw her open up about the lonely phase she went through after she gave birth to her firstborn, Prince George.

Kensington Palace said Kate's visit was aimed at engaging parents and staff from the centre, to hear about the kind of support they receive, and to follow up on the early childhood development survey which she helped launch.

She told The Sun, “You know, I'd just had George, William was still working with search and rescue, so we came up here with George a tiny, tiny baby and in the middle of Anglesey and it's so isolated, so cut off. I didn't have any family around me.”

She said she wishes she had the kind of support the women have from the centre. “If only I had had a centre like this.”

The duchess also spoke highly of the work being done by the staff in making sure that children are raised to reach their highest potential.

“We're at the heart of raising the next generation and the science proves the importance of the early years for lifelong health and happiness and I think it certainly builds resilience to adversity later in life.”