Review

Aaron Hernandez doccie asks more questions than it answers

'Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez' attempts to uncover who or what is responsible for turning the high-performance athlete into a murderer

In 2013, the American media machine was focussed on the story of a 23-year-old Hispanic man accused of murdering the fiancé of his girlfriend's sister. Every news channel in the US had reporters in New England crowding the lawn of his mansion, door stopping his family members, calling on the expertise of lawyers and pundits, trying to figure out why he'd done what he was alleged to have done.



That's because the man in question — Aaron Hernandez — was no ordinary American. He was an American god, a tight-end for the New England Patriots football team who'd recently had his contract renewed to the staggering tune of $40m (about R578m) and was regarded as one of the most talented and promising players in the sport's history...