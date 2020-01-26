Cash in on your empty parking bay by renting it out with ParkUpp
Palesa Moloi, co-founder of this innovative online marketplace, tells us more and shares advice for other young entrepreneurs
26 January 2020 - 00:00
Tell us about your business
ParkUpp (https://parkupp.co.za/) is an online marketplace that connects property owners with empty parking spaces to drivers that need parking...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.