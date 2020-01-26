Motoring

Meet the long-term residents of our test car garage

Our motoring team shares their impressions of the Audi Q3, Volvo XC90 and Golf 1.4 TSI R-Line

You will find a few motoring journalists on the register in the Arena Holdings building, which is the company that owns this respected website and other fine publications in the national media landscape.



Rather expectedly, we spend more of our time behind the wheel than at our desks slouched over laptop keyboards - usually during the nocturnal hours. We are long-distance drivers with compulsion for (mostly coherent) scribbling...