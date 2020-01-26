Motoring

Rare Mustang RTR Spitfire is a rally to save one of SA's historic fighter planes

The sexy limited-edition speedster you see here was inspired by a historic aircraft that served in our country's Air Force

There are many vehicles in automobile history with origins owed to military application. Humans and the penchant for conflict is a relationship as old as the wheel itself.



Consider examples like the Willys-Overland Jeep, Volkswagen Kübelwagen and Mercedes-Benz Geländewagen. And we cannot omit one of the most legendary brutes of them all: the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV)...