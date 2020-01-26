SA one to watch at Sundance festival

It's been a long, hard slog of crowdfunding and glass ceilings, but Durban-born director Zamo Mkhwanazi has finally made it to one of the world's top film festivals.



Mkhwanazi is SA's first black female director to present a narrative film at Sundance, which is currently running in Utah in the US. Sadla, screening in the World Narrative Shorts competition, had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2019...